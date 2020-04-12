BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $796,863.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.02792169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

