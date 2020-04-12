Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.