Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $32,071,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $6,305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 156,854 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 509,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,764. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

