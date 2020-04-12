BOScoin (BOS) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $21,313.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

