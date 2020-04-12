Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SAM opened at $396.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.53. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 9,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.23.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

