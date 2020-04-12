Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,796,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

