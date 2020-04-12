Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Boyuan Construction Group Inc (TSE:BOY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Boyuan Construction Group shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38.

Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.65 million during the quarter.

Boyuan Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:BOY)

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

