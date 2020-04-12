BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.57

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.16. BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 12,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BRASILAGRO COMP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get BRASILAGRO COMP/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. BRASILAGRO COMP/S accounts for about 0.0% of Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.