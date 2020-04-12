BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 1,805 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $45,991.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,392,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 300 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,527.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,631,192.42.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,238.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.38 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 456,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

