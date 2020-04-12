Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $530.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

