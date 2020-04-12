Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday.

Brinker International stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,091. The firm has a market cap of $646.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,056,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

