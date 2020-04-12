Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.