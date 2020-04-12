Brokerages Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BPFH opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

