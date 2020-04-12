Brokerages Anticipate Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Drive Shack’s earnings. Drive Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Drive Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Drive Shack.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

DS stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 751,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,167.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,770.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield purchased 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $26,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,659 shares in the company, valued at $58,761.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,236,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,861 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

