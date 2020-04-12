Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.54. Jabil posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus dropped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $1,660,407 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $4,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $83,969,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.41. 1,541,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,821. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.