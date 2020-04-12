Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

