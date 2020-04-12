Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.77. KB Home posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $44,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

