Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.77. KB Home posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $44,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.