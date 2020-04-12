Brokerages Set $8.50 Price Target for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

BOCH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 56,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

