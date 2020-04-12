Brokerages Set Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $83.40

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $489,300.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,909 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.99. 2,729,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

