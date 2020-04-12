Brokerages Set CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $124.50

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

