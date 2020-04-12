Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $17.75

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $25,680,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 594,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 335,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

