Brokerages Set Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Price Target at $71.45

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,960,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,601 shares of company stock valued at $31,517,983 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Forty Seven has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

