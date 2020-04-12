Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $41.80

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. 2,933,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

