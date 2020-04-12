Brokerages Set J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Target Price at $1.80

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at $309,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 218,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,166. The company has a market cap of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. As a group, analysts predict that J.Jill will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

