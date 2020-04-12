Brokerages Set Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $120.81

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.32. 805,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,086. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

