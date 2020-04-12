Brokerages Set TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 1,118,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.99%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

