Brokerages Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Price Target at €104.89

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.88 ($120.78).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €98.90 ($115.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.49. The company has a market cap of $706.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

