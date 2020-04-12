Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,974.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and Cryptohub. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $48.40 million and $65,974.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00772865 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Crex24, Binance, Cryptohub, OKEx and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

