C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) Director Ronald A. Leslie Sells 8,500 Shares

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$15,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,903.15.

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.