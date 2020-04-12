Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,588.08

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,588.08 and traded as high as $2,745.00. Caledonia Investments shares last traded at $2,745.00, with a volume of 54,203 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,588.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,946.52.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

