California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

CWT stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

