Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.23

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.42. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 528,433 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

