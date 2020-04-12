Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,226.10

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,226.10 and traded as high as $4,250.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,200.00, with a volume of 19,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $472.06 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,308.85.

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

