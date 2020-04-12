Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 64,418 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

