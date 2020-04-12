Caspian Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.19 million and $1.41 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

