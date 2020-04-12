CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Tops $1,603.88

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1,603.88 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

