Celer Network (CELR) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.04841500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.