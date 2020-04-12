Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.16.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.