Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) CFO Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after acquiring an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,904,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.03.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

