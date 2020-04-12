Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $913,762.92 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.42 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 2,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.03.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

