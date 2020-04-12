Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $6.10. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 67,409 shares.

CAGDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.