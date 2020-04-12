Centrality One Day Volume Tops $59,053.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $59,053.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

