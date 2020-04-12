Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $239.87

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and traded as low as $228.70. Character Group shares last traded at $231.50, with a volume of 19,476 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.29.

In related news, insider Richard King acquired 176,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £551,255.60 ($725,145.49).

Character Group Company Profile (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

