Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $1,026,200.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,026,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at $79,990,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,908.16.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 172,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $51,327,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

