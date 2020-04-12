Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 1,231,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.