Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0037

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $29,528.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Mercatox and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,957,836,466 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Binance, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.