City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.92

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $5.38. City Developments shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 17,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

