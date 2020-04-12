City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on April 30th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. City has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of CHCO opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that City will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister acquired 700 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

