Clipper Coin Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.04662174 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036846 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

CCC is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

