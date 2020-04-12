Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.41.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

